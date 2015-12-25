Liya Li

2016 New Year Greeting card

2016 New Year Greeting card happy new year presents gifts confetti festival hot air balloon shopping cart new year celebrate 2016 new year card giftcard
Helping a client design a new year greeting card. Since they are a parcel locker service, I add parcels, shopping cart into confetti. Creating a celebration atmosphere.

