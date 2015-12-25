Gift Box c4dTemplate

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hi all and Merry Christmas!
I've been working on a personal project of mine and in process came up with a giftbox template built using expresso in cinema 4d which I would like to share with.
The template was used to generate all this boxes.
Check out my Behance project for the downloading link.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/32354121/GiftBox-c4dTemplate