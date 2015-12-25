Luc van Loon

Remind me to read

Luc van Loon
Luc van Loon
  • Save
Remind me to read ux ui mobile interface reminder animation story text news typography description article
Download color palette

The final article view. I'm not that happy with the amount of fixed elements at the bottom, but have to keep tap target size in mind.

This shot is part of a project called Mr. President, find out more here:
http://www.lucvanloon.com/work/mrpresident/

Luc van Loon
Luc van Loon

More by Luc van Loon

View profile
    • Like