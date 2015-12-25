Anjan Shrestha

Happy Yomari Punhi

Happy Yomari Punhi
Yomari Punhi is a newari festival. It is celebrated to mark the end of rice harvest. More on Yomari Punhi: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yomari_punhi

Yomari is a delicacy of Newar community in Nepal. More on Yomari: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yomari

Punhi means full moon.

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
