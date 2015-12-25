Ameen Al Saqqaf

BO Monogram

BO Monogram
Logomark proposal for a bitcoin wallet and exchange service for the Middle East and North Africa.

It's a simple monogram that consists of the letter B as a whole, and the letter O on the bottom right that also resembles a coin in reference to Bitcoin and money.

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
