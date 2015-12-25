BO Monogram

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Logomark proposal for a bitcoin wallet and exchange service for the Middle East and North Africa.
It's a simple monogram that consists of the letter B as a whole, and the letter O on the bottom right that also resembles a coin in reference to Bitcoin and money.