Dribbble Invite Giveaway

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have a New Year present for you. But just the only one. It is dribbble invite.
If you want to get it, send 5 your best works to illusign@mail.ru (width 800px, height 600px). In the subject of the letter write “Dribbble invite." In the text of the letter write your name and e-mail address of the box, which will be sent an invite.
Invite will be received by the one, whose work seems to me the most interesting and high-quality, in my subjective opinion. Works will be accepted until 12.30.2015.