Nestocko Logo

Keep up-to-date with the latest Nespresso® coffee capsules.
Save your favourite capsules.
Maintain your stock levels.
Record drinks consumed so you can view your stats.
This is an app I have created for my own personal usage, if you love Nespresso® coffee I like do - then you might find this app useful. This app has not been created by Nestlé Group.
https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1059596299