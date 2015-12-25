Abstract Origami

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello dribbble!
I would like to express a great amount of gratitude to https://dribbble.com/vivekravin
for drafting me to this community.
I sent him this animation piece that earned myself an invite.
Made in after effects using shape layers (in 3d) and with a pair of lights (ambient and parallel). The shadow was just the drop shadow effect and made it look like the object casts a shadow on the wall.
pretty abstract motion if you'll ask me.
If you have any questions please do ask.
Critiques are more than welcome.
Thanks!