Abstract Origami

Hello dribbble!

I would like to express a great amount of gratitude to https://dribbble.com/vivekravin

for drafting me to this community.

I sent him this animation piece that earned myself an invite.

Made in after effects using shape layers (in 3d) and with a pair of lights (ambient and parallel). The shadow was just the drop shadow effect and made it look like the object casts a shadow on the wall.

pretty abstract motion if you'll ask me.

If you have any questions please do ask.

Critiques are more than welcome.

Thanks!