Abstract Origami

Abstract Origami after effects origami motion design motion graphics
Hello dribbble!
I would like to express a great amount of gratitude to https://dribbble.com/vivekravin
for drafting me to this community.
I sent him this animation piece that earned myself an invite.

Made in after effects using shape layers (in 3d) and with a pair of lights (ambient and parallel). The shadow was just the drop shadow effect and made it look like the object casts a shadow on the wall.
pretty abstract motion if you'll ask me.

If you have any questions please do ask.
Critiques are more than welcome.

Thanks!

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
