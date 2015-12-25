zara magumyan

All you need is love

zara magumyan
zara magumyan
Hire Me
  • Save
All you need is love typography handlettering lettering beatles love
Download color palette

Beatles lettering challenge project.
Checkout more on
https://www.behance.net/gallery/32326003/Beatles-lettering-posters

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
zara magumyan
zara magumyan
Illustrator and Graphic Designer
Hire Me

More by zara magumyan

View profile
    • Like