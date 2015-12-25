Studio Sundog

Fire Demon

Fire Demon sketch animation demon monster rising 2d frame by frame fire
Long time ago in the galaxy far far away...forget about it. FIRE DEMON !!!

Test animation for game project.

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
