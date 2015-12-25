Chris Rodemeyer

Christmas Beer Label

Christmas Beer Label porter nightwolf brand dark tungsten packaging label stamp christmas holiday beer
Fun to take a break from UI and UX work to tackle a quick label for my Dad's delicious home brew. This year's batch was a Holiday Spiced Porter, a dark & complex winter ale. I dubbed it "Nightwolf" and created a typographically dense and dark-on-dark design.

Cheers! Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays Everyone!

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
