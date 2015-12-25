Browsing Through Garments

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
When users open one of the garments from a collection screen, there is no need to go back. User can browse through the garments by tapping arrows at the top right, or by simply swiping products left and right.
This browsing approach allows users to see garments in more detailed view without going back to a collection feed.