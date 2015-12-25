dworkz

Browsing Through Garments

browsing garments dresses women collections fashion minimal ui iphone mobile
When users open one of the garments from a collection screen, there is no need to go back. User can browse through the garments by tapping arrows at the top right, or by simply swiping products left and right.

This browsing approach allows users to see garments in more detailed view without going back to a collection feed.

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
