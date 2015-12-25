GIFmas Tree 2015 - "Jester's Court" and "Series of Dots" Rebound

Higher resolution version at Imgur:

http://imgur.com/gallery/14BRtSp

Merry GIFmas, everyone! Each year, I practice a tradition of introspection and reflection on the designs that I've created over that year, the inspirations which lead to them, and the techniques that I used to create them. I then create a new design in the shape of a tree, but composed of design elements from the year past. I call this tradition "GIFmas".

And so - I have created another GIFmas tree, pulling ideas from two of my designs created in 2015. First, "Jester's Court" (March) - from which I derived the scene layout, materials, and lighting. Second, "Series of Dots" (February) - from which I derived the object arrangement and motion.

Jester's Court:

https://dribbble.com/shots/1995726-Jester-s-Court

Series Of Dots:

https://dribbble.com/shots/1923852-Series-of-Dots

I could certainly write more words here, 2015 having been the best year of my life so far - but I'll keep it short and sweet. Merry GIFmas everyone, and I hope that you all have an amazingly creative and productive 2016! :D

----

For those interested, here are some of my previous years' GIFmas Trees.

GIFMas 2013 Tree:

http://imgur.com/gallery/19mJg

GIFMas 2014 Tree:

https://ello.co/admiralpotato/post/Sz16aYc-LlPuTiqeFaiagw