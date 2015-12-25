GIFmas Tree 2015 - "Jester's Court" and "Series of Dots" Rebound

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Higher resolution version at Imgur:
http://imgur.com/gallery/14BRtSp
Merry GIFmas, everyone! Each year, I practice a tradition of introspection and reflection on the designs that I've created over that year, the inspirations which lead to them, and the techniques that I used to create them. I then create a new design in the shape of a tree, but composed of design elements from the year past. I call this tradition "GIFmas".
And so - I have created another GIFmas tree, pulling ideas from two of my designs created in 2015. First, "Jester's Court" (March) - from which I derived the scene layout, materials, and lighting. Second, "Series of Dots" (February) - from which I derived the object arrangement and motion.
Jester's Court:
https://dribbble.com/shots/1995726-Jester-s-Court
Series Of Dots:
https://dribbble.com/shots/1923852-Series-of-Dots
I could certainly write more words here, 2015 having been the best year of my life so far - but I'll keep it short and sweet. Merry GIFmas everyone, and I hope that you all have an amazingly creative and productive 2016! :D
----
For those interested, here are some of my previous years' GIFmas Trees.
GIFMas 2013 Tree:
http://imgur.com/gallery/19mJg
GIFMas 2014 Tree:
https://ello.co/admiralpotato/post/Sz16aYc-LlPuTiqeFaiagw