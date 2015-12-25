Jake Beaver

Many Rooms Raven

Many Rooms Raven minimal simple music many rooms raven logo
Logo for my friend Bri and her music on Other People Records. (https://manyrooms.bandcamp.com/album/hollow-body)

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
