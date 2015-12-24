Sav S.

Daily UI - Login

Sav S.
Sav S.
  • Save
Daily UI - Login sign in log in daily ui form signin login inkscape daily ux ui
Download color palette

Made with Inkscape. I kind of "eyed" everything in terms of placement.

Dribbble shot
Rebound of
Day 001 - Login Form
By Paul Flavius Nechita
View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Sav S.
Sav S.

More by Sav S.

View profile
    • Like