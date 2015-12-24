vanessa terrell

hipster holiday icon set

vanessa terrell
vanessa terrell
  • Save
hipster holiday icon set flat design holiday icons illustrator
Download color palette

warm wishes from denver! playing with illustrations/icons

inspired by hipsters and things I've done today

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
vanessa terrell
vanessa terrell

More by vanessa terrell

View profile
    • Like