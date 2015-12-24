One Dribbble Invite

Javon Greaves
I have 1 Dribbble invite to pass on.

Here's how you can receive one:

1. Like the post
2. Follow me on Dribbble
3. Send me your portfolio at javon.greaves@clarusagency.com

I'll try to announce the winner next year in 2016. Merry Christmas from Clarus!

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
