Justin Hope

SunWarrior Logo

Justin Hope
Justin Hope
  • Save
SunWarrior Logo college sports logo dixie state university state dixie
Download color palette

Spent some time refining the logo I've created for my Alma Mater, Dixie State University. I think the SunWarriors is a pretty cool mascot.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Justin Hope
Justin Hope

More by Justin Hope

View profile
    • Like