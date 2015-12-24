Bible Study Cover Art!

Thought I'd make a bad ass entrance to dribble with some bible study artwork.

This is for a project at my church. The student bible study next semester is on Hosea, and this will be the cover art for the booklet that goes with it. Now for those of you who don't know, the dominant imagery in Hosea is of a prostitute. God's people keep turning to idols and he likens it to some pretty nasty things like prostitution because it was a pretty nasty situation. Pretty tricky to represent in a non-crude way! But I think this works.