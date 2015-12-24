Cvijovic Zarko

06 Iconic Buildings of Belgrade, Eastern Gate - Rudo

06 Iconic Buildings of Belgrade, Eastern Gate - Rudo tower landmark line illustration vector serbia belgrade skyline city building
Rudo are three large residential buildings situated near the E-75 motorway which runs through Belgrade.

The eastern Portal complex contains three buildings each being 99 meters tall, making them among the most prominent structures along the Belgrade skyline.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/32412417/Iconic-Buildings-of-Belgrade

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
