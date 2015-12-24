Serzh Sharapa

Baker Box - Work in progress

Serzh Sharapa
Serzh Sharapa
  • Save
Baker Box - Work in progress flat website ui store slider shop header ecommerce cookie blue landing russia
Download color palette

Light eCommerce project

Photo
Rebound of
Close landing page
By Eddie Lobanovskiy
View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Serzh Sharapa
Serzh Sharapa

More by Serzh Sharapa

View profile
    • Like