Photorealistic Invitation & Greeting Card Mock-Up

Features:
- 5 PSD files,
- Built only on professional photos,
- Professional retouching,
- Separated backgrounds and shadows,
- Wooden backgrounds,
- High resolution 4300x2900 px | 300 dpi,
- Ideal for the close-ups,
- A6 Card size - 148x105 mm,
- Easy editable via Smart Objects,
- Organized layers,
- 2 effects for Cards - Gold/Silver Foil & Paint,
- Paint effect is avaluable for Envelopes,
- Help File,
-Design is not included,
- Image credits - www.freepik.com
You can download it here:
https://bit.ly/2xii9R2