Mahmud Saeef

Calculator

Mahmud Saeef
Mahmud Saeef
  • Save
Calculator user experience user interface apps design 004 web element ux ui calculator dailyui
Download color palette

This is the redesign of my 4th design regarding dailyUI 100 days challenge.
#dailyui #004

I'd like to get appreciations and reviews.
Follow me on- Twitter & Behance

Thanks

Mahmud Saeef
Mahmud Saeef

More by Mahmud Saeef

View profile
    • Like