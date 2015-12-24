The 12 Days of Myo

Rachel Kreutzkamp
I had a blast illustrating and animating for the 12 days of the Myo armband. Wanted to share the final post (also my favourite). Previous posts here. Merry Christmas!

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
