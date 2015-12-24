Adora Gillespie

Adventure is Waiting

Adora Gillespie
Adora Gillespie
  • Save
Adventure is Waiting circle trees adventure
Download color palette

This design was created as an 8"x10" graphic that was screen printed onto canvas.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Adora Gillespie
Adora Gillespie

More by Adora Gillespie

View profile
    • Like