Anthony Maneschijn

Merry Christmas from Santa and Rudolf!!

Anthony Maneschijn
Anthony Maneschijn
  • Save
Merry Christmas from Santa and Rudolf!! sunburn slefie rednose rudolf santa christmas vector motion gif aftereffects 2d animation
Download color palette

A very merry Christmas to everyone! Seems like Santa has been busy this year! May you all get what your hearts desire!
Got the concept from @Markus Magnusson Youtube Rewind shot, and had a lot of fun with it!

Youtube rewind still 2x
Rebound of
Youtube Rewind
By Markus Magnusson
Anthony Maneschijn
Anthony Maneschijn

More by Anthony Maneschijn

View profile
    • Like