Impression Product Icon - Concept Spread

Impression Product Icon - Concept Spread
This is the concept spread of the icon I made for Impression, a gallery application for Android by Aidan Follestad, Marlon Jones, and Daniel Ciao.

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
