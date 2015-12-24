danijanev

Winter Blues

Winter Blues masked graphicdesign brushtype handtype typography handlettering blues winter
Winter always reminds me of blues, do you maybe agree? In that honour some quick lettering with my new brush ^_^

•freelance designer •handlettering •typography •logos
