Michael Steeber

Christmas Eve Animation

Michael Steeber
Michael Steeber
  • Save
Christmas Eve Animation 3d milk cookies after effects c4d cinema 4d animation eve christmas
Download color palette

Don't forget the cookies and milk for Santa! Part of "12 Days Of Animation", a dozen Christmas themed animations I completed leading up to Christmas 2015.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Michael Steeber
Michael Steeber

More by Michael Steeber

View profile
    • Like