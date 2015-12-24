Andrew Anguiano

Drunken Goat

Andrew Anguiano
Andrew Anguiano
  • Save
Drunken Goat illustration label
Download color palette

Just making some quick labels for Christmas gifts. I bought the goat icon from Creative Market but did the wine glass myself. There are also some grapes on the label that I did. Overall just happy with the look and feel.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Andrew Anguiano
Andrew Anguiano

More by Andrew Anguiano

View profile
    • Like