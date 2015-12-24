New Morning, New Growth

Mercy Global is going the Hard Places Community in Cambodia in January 2016 for short term missions. We're going to spend time with the staff and at-risk/abused children who attend the boys's and girls' center, Punlok Thmey (New Growth) and Prook Thmey (New Morning).

We decided to give a gift to the amazing staff at HPC Cambodia, and decided on a shirt that captures the vision of both the boys' and girls' prevention an restoration centers: a new morning, and new growth, for the girls and boys exploited in the international sex trafficking circuit.

Please check out the links below for more info, and if you are able, we'd really appreciate any donations our missions team and the Hard Places Community. Thank you!

http://www.newmercy.cc/missions/cambodia

http://hardplaces-community.org/