Matt Dunne

C4D-A: 001

Matt Dunne
Matt Dunne
  • Save
C4D-A: 001 square circle loader motion graphics kaleidoscope cinema4 flat cloner geometric loop gif c4d
Download color palette

Just messing around/practicing C4D a bit and ended up with this really basic geometric kaleidoscope sorta thing!

Matt Dunne
Matt Dunne

More by Matt Dunne

View profile
    • Like