SIA Marine Trans Logistic branding materials

SIA Marine Trans Logistic is a company specialized on maritime freight transportation.

The task: to create a logo and identity that will work well on various documents. It was important for the company to use the element to be directly associated with their specialization. We decided to use a compass as a traditional element in marine theme. The sailors from ancient times to the present have used this device for orientation at sea.

The name of company is placed in the dial of compass. Ancillary elements of corporate identity are the compass needles which pointing north and south. Same elements are used to denote the marine traffic: http://www.marinetraffic.com/en/.

Style was not overloaded with additional signs to save rigor and brevity documentation.