LAB Consulting branding materials

outsourcing logo legal identity consulting business accounting
LAB consulting is professional services firm, operating in the field of legal, accounting, business consulting and outsourcing.

The basis of the creative concept for the identity became the icon of footnote (fr. Remarque). Remarque [*] is a note that clarifies or supplements some details. It uses as a symbol of details and explanations with which your business will be more successful

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
