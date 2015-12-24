LAB Consulting branding materials

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
LAB consulting is professional services firm, operating in the field of legal, accounting, business consulting and outsourcing.
The basis of the creative concept for the identity became the icon of footnote (fr. Remarque). Remarque [*] is a note that clarifies or supplements some details. It uses as a symbol of details and explanations with which your business will be more successful