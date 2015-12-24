Kyle T. Webster

Impasto with Photoshop

Impasto with Photoshop
I will be releasing a Photoshop 'Impasto Kit' in January for all of you digital artists! Look for it at http://kylebrush.com

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
