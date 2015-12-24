Derek Swanson

Modern Parable: The Man & The Birds

Modern Parable: The Man & The Birds flannel snow after effects stop motion mograph christmas
A motion piece I created for a client to use in their Christmas Eve services based on the classic Paul Harvey radio broadcast. Hope you have a wonderful Christmas & a blessed new year remembering the real reason for the season.

You can see it here: https://vimeo.com/149931982

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
