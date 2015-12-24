Olga Yukhta

Settings — Day 7 #dailyui

Settings — Day 7 #dailyui day007 dailyui100 dailyui web ui minimal account settings black white
Day 007 / 100 — User Profile

Hey guys,
Hope you enjoy my new shot on the DailyUI challenge. Let me know your thoughts.

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

