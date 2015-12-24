Good for Sale
Viet Dzoan

Hugo | Slides

Viet Dzoan
Viet Dzoan
Hire Me
  • Save
Hugo | Slides dzoan freebie free sketch band music hugo slide

Hugo | Music & Bands PSD Theme

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Hugo | Music & Bands PSD Theme
Download color palette

Hugo | Music & Bands PSD Theme

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Hugo | Music & Bands PSD Theme

🔔 Jingle bells 🔔
🔔 Jingle bells 🔔
🔔 Jingle all the way! 🔔

I made this shot to thank you so much to supported Hugo | Music & Bands Theme theme which was released successfully in 2015. There is a little gift from me and team - 10 beautiful slides about music theme were included in a Sketch file only.

FREE DOWNLOAD

Hope you like it and don't forget to press 'L' to like this shot.

🎄 Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! 🎉
DZOAN

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Viet Dzoan
Viet Dzoan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Viet Dzoan

View profile
    • Like