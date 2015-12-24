Hugo | Slides

🔔 Jingle bells 🔔

🔔 Jingle bells 🔔

🔔 Jingle all the way! 🔔

I made this shot to thank you so much to supported Hugo | Music & Bands Theme theme which was released successfully in 2015. There is a little gift from me and team - 10 beautiful slides about music theme were included in a Sketch file only.

FREE DOWNLOAD

Hope you like it and don't forget to press 'L' to like this shot.

🎄 Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! 🎉

DZOAN