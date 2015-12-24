Alex Martineau
Milkshake Studio

Background patterns

Alex Martineau
Milkshake Studio
Alex Martineau for Milkshake Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Background patterns colors marketing design ui mobile
Download color palette

Using a variety of subtle background patterns to mold the story for an awesome client of ours. There a few different funnels to send potential customers, which is our next problem to solve for this project. Hope you like it!

Created at @Milkshake

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Milkshake Studio
Milkshake Studio
Making the internet a better place.
Hire Us

More by Milkshake Studio

View profile
    • Like