Layton Diament

Goodbudget

Layton Diament
Layton Diament
  • Save
Goodbudget icon
Download color palette

My wife and I love the envelope-based budget tool Goodbudget and I wanted to give their icon a moderate refresh.

Android app: https://goo.gl/pzouyg
iOS app: https://goo.gl/74odU6

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Layton Diament
Layton Diament

More by Layton Diament

View profile
    • Like