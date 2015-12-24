Enon Avital

התרגשות

התרגשות hebrew excitement uniball signo hebrew type lettering
With so much excitement (hitragshoot/התרגשות) in the air, I’m lettering like a lunatic. Happy holidays, everyone!

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
