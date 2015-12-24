Emory Allen

Overworked Elves

Emory Allen
Emory Allen
  • Save
Overworked Elves sleepy christmas elf bissell
Download color palette

I illustrated and directed a series of 8 spots for Bissell's Christmas campaign. Check them all out at http://meetneighbor.com/work/the-smartestgift

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Emory Allen
Emory Allen

More by Emory Allen

View profile
    • Like