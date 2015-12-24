Basov Design

Christmas. 2016!

Basov Design
Basov Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Christmas. 2016! illustration typeface font calligraphy graphic design lettering merry christmas happy holidays new year christmas 2016
Download color palette

May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make a way for a fresh and bright 2016.

Regards,
BASOV DESIGN BUREAU

Follow us to keep in touch:
Basov Design | Behance | Facebook | Pinterest | Twitter

66387edb3ddf50d84b8d55c0f42b5607
Rebound of
B
By Basov Design
Basov Design
Basov Design
Made with love. Got a project? Just say hi👋
Hire Us

More by Basov Design

View profile
    • Like