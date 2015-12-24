Denis Abdullin

Cinema App

Denis Abdullin
Denis Abdullin
  • Save
Cinema App shadow app cinema flat dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

I would like create different widgets.

Follow me on Dribbble | Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Denis Abdullin
Denis Abdullin

More by Denis Abdullin

View profile
    • Like