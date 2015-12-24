Carlos Basabe

Air Santa

Air Santa funny painting illustration parody christmas santa
Deadlines didn't allow me to do a lot of personal stuff for the last few weeks-but I worked on this piece a little at a time as a warmup.

Merry Christmas to you all and I hope Santa slam dunks many goodies down your chimney! ;-)

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
