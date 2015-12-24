Gustavo Zambelli

Micro Machines

When I was a kid (and now too) I've loved the Micro Machines, was the perfect gift for me! Today I continue collecting these little guys.

This rebound is for the donation and for fun. I'm not participate in the contest.

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
