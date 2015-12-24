Stefan Große Halbuer

13 – Kertasníkir

13 – Kertasníkir light night nordic santa character christmas iceland design art vector illustration jolasveinar
Did you know that there are as many as thirteen Santa Clauses in Iceland? The last one of them comes down from the hills on December 24, and he absolutely loves the light of candles.

Merry Christmas to everyone!

www.jolasveinar.tumblr.com
https://www.behance.net/gallery/31996463/Jolasveinar

    • Like