05 Iconic Buildings of Belgrade, Staro Sajmište

05 Iconic Buildings of Belgrade, Staro Sajmište illustration line vector sun tower belgrade serbia city landmark building
Staro Sajmište Central Tower.

A complex of buildings was built in Sajmište in 1938. It was the site of the new Belgrade fair (hence the name), spreading over an area of 15,000 m² with modern and artistic buildings and constructions, including high metal spike construction.

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
