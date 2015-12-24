T-Shirt Project Explanation:http://jctecklenburg.com/the-t-shirt-project/

T-Shirt Project Day 18. I love Twilight princess, and even before the #TShirtProject I’ve been thinking about animating it. I created a rig, which controls depth, positioning, and rotation speed of the mirror. It might look limited in this gif, but I got a bit lazy and simply put a wiggle onto the Y-position. The rig was fun to build… maybe I’ll put it up here for download… one day.

Link to this Neatoshop Shirt here: http://www.neatoshop.com/product/Twilight-Realm

I am not affiliated with Neatoshop in any way though they seem like awesome people. The original design is not my own. This is a personal animation project.

Blog: http://jctecklenburg.com/twilight-realm-neatoshop/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pikero24/status/680053254412234752