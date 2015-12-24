🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
T-Shirt Project Explanation:http://jctecklenburg.com/the-t-shirt-project/
T-Shirt Project Day 18. I love Twilight princess, and even before the #TShirtProject I’ve been thinking about animating it. I created a rig, which controls depth, positioning, and rotation speed of the mirror. It might look limited in this gif, but I got a bit lazy and simply put a wiggle onto the Y-position. The rig was fun to build… maybe I’ll put it up here for download… one day.
Link to this Neatoshop Shirt here: http://www.neatoshop.com/product/Twilight-Realm
I am not affiliated with Neatoshop in any way though they seem like awesome people. The original design is not my own. This is a personal animation project.
Blog: http://jctecklenburg.com/twilight-realm-neatoshop/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/pikero24/status/680053254412234752