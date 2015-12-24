Kyaw Zay Ya

ASPIRE TO INSPIRE BEFORE YOU EXPIRE Mixtape

ASPIRE TO INSPIRE BEFORE YOU EXPIRE Mixtape soundcloud playlist mixtape music desigersmx cover
Happy Holidays to everyone !

To close this fantastic year, I’m sharing a mixtape/playlist which powered me throughout the whole year while working on creative stuffs. The playlist is a mix of Indie & Electronic Pop for Zen & Productive working mode. The artwork is from my daily abstract experiment.

Enjoy the music
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
